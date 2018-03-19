IN QUOTES: Livingston v Falkirk, Hopkin & Hartley

Falkirk boss Paul Hartley was an esteemed Scottish international midfielder.

But he admitted that had he been in the middle of the park on Saturday in the 0-0 draw with Livingston – he’d have hated it.

Freezing conditions, a bobbly cut-up pitch and a lack of quality and football on display, it was tough to watch.

But the Bairns boss said: “The players stood up to the challenge but we coped with most things.

“We tried to play in the first half but it was impossible at times. We were resilient though and picked up a point we mioght not have a few months ago.

“It was a game for the back five and the goalkeeper. It wasn’t a game for a midfielder or front player – if I was one of them I wouldn’t have enjoyed it or the conditions.

“We had to defend properly and defend crosses. It wasn’t a good game, that’s for sure.”

LEAGU TABLE: SPFL Championship

Andy Nelson and Alex Jakubiak went close in the first half and Josh Mullin had an effort first half chopped off for offside.

Late on ex-Bairn Lee Miller saw a header cleared off the line by Falkirk captian Aaron Muirhead.

David Hopkin said: “We played the most improved team in the last three months of the Championship but we could have taken the win with one or two chances.

“But we’re happy where we are and hope to stay in the play-off positions.

“The pitch is bobbly and dry after a lot of work on it taking the snow and ice off it.

“They’re a massive club in our league and we’ve managed to stay unbeaten against them in the league, and that’s great credit to us. We’ll enjoy the last few games of the season.”