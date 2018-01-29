IN QUOTES: Falkirk 3 ICT 1

Paul Hartley is pleased with his side “winning football matches, scoring goals and keeping clean sheets” while John Robertson says his side “made it comfortable” for Falkirk’s 3-1 win with “petulance and irresponsible” actions and “silly decisions”.

Paul Hartley was pleased with his side. Picture Michael Gillen

Paul Hartley: “It’s just nice to continue the run. I thought we were excellent especially in the second half but I don’t think we started the game well in the first 15 and were a bit sluggish.

“We were great in the second half and played some great stuff and could have scored more.

“The team are playing well. We have a bit of confidence, we are winning football matches and scoring goals and keeping clean sheets – though I am disappointed in the goal we lost, but overall the players put a lot into the game on Tuesday night against Livingston and then the same team were excellent again.

“Sometimes its difficult to play against ten men but we coped with the conditions better in terms of our 11 on the park and we really moved the ball well and were a threat in the final third. We have real pace about the team.

He can apologise all he wants because no-one is listening to him. ICT boss John Robertson

“We had to change it a little bit and went to a back four and moved Jordan in one and then brought Alex Jakubiak on. We were really attack minded.

“ Alex had a little taste the other night, he does really well and sets the goal up for Andrew and was a threat when he came on. We’re pleased with the players we’ve brought in so far. they’ve really contributed to the team.”

Caley Thistle boss John Robertson said: “The red card was part of it.

Jake Mulranney first foul on Louis Longridge and a booking. Picture Michael Gillen

“For the first half an hour we were comfortable playing well and knocking the ball about and neither team was really creating clear-cut chances because of the swirly wind but we had three or four chances from set plays and headers we could have done better with.”

On the red card he added: “Jake... the first yellow is a yellow and hes extremely fortunate to get away with a second one. We got to him and he was infront of us and told him to keep calm and not to do anything stupid, take a deep breath and there’s 30 seconds til halftime. Then he goes and does that.

“It’s unprofessional, arrogant and he’s let his team down. It’s as simple as that. He can apologise all he wants because no-one is listening to him. That’s changed the game.

Mulranney showed "petulance" according to his manager. Picture Michael Gillen

“Tactically it didn’t change things much. We had three attackers on their three centre backs, then we had only two so we told them let their wing-backs come on to our full-backs, no problem, but be tight and be strong for the first 20 minutes and the crowd will start to turn. What do we do? The boy is going away from goal, Joe dips a toe in and it’s a stupid tackle to give away a penalty. Then Collin Seedorf repeats it, boy going away from goal, sticks his toe in, penalty, stupid one, goal.

“At 2-0 heads drop but they dug in in fairness to them and kept themselves in the game and we thought, throw the kids on and give them an opportunity. They did great. It was a great finish for the goal and we got Falkirk nervous again but they broke away and got the goal.

“They deserved it, they deserved to win, take nothing away from them but we made it easy for them. We made it comfortable for them by a stupid sending off and two silly tackles.

“It was petulant and irresponsible from Jake and silly decisions for the penalties. Jake will be light in his wage packet and so will the others if they pick up stupid bookings.”