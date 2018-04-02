In quotes: Falkirk 3 Brechin 0

Paul Hartley described the Bairns win over Brechin as "a strange one".

Goals from Aaron Muirhead, Craig Sibbald and Andrew Nelson sealed three points for Falkirk.

Paul McLean pleads his case. Picture: Craig Halkett

However two first half red cards shown by Stephen Finnie to Sean Crighton and Paul McLean put a dampener on the second half with Brechin defending in a damage limitation exercise.

However three important points have boosted Falkirk's Championship survival hopes and kept the promotion play-offs on the horizon - just.

