IN QUOTES: Falkirk 1 St Mirren 0

Rival bosses Jack Ross and Paul Hartley had their say after Falkirk's late win through Ryan Blair's strike.

And while disappointed at the result Jack Ross was pleased with his players.

Ryan Blair scored a dramatic winner. Picture Michael Gillen.

He admitted: "Naturally disappointed in the result but not in the performance especially after so many changes.

"After the last defeat to Falkirk I was irritated in the manner of the game but not here. I was pleased with the performance though I don't like losing games, remember we have won this league by 12 points and that's more than Hibs won it with last year and they're a really good team, so nothing takes away from what this team has achieved."

Paul Hartley was also pleased with the send-off for Alex Smith.

"It was a good day for him, from both sets of fans and he's done a lot for both clubs.

"So it was good to send him off with a good victory for us and we wish him well in Australia."