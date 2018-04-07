IN QUOTES: Falkirk 1 Dunfermline 2

Allan Johnston and Paul Hartley addressed the media after the game.
Paul Hartley admitted his side didn't get going until they trailed 2-0 and only then did they play like he hoped they would.
Counter-part Allan Johnston paid tribute Kallum Higginbotham and Fraser Aird, his goalscorers, who found the net against their former club. He was also pleased with the all-round contribution from his side, especially in the first half.
Falkirk scored a late penalty through captain Aaron Muirhead, but it wasn't enough to overturn a deflected strike from Higginbotham that was helped in by the unwitting Tommy Robson, and a Fraser Aird tap-in with the Bairns defence flat-footed.
The Bairns now head on the road four times in the two weeks starting with Inverness on Tuesday night.