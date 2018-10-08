IN QUOTES: Falkirk 0 Dunfermline 2

Bairns boss Ray McKinnon was honest in his assessment of a very poor derby day for the home side at The Falkirk Stadium.

The manager admitted his side were "second best" all over the park, but he wouldn't question his side -- he'll just keep his eye out to strengthen his side further.

Zak Rudden challenges for a high ball in Saturday's defeat. Picture: Michael Gillen

"The better team won and that's a fact," he said.

Match Report: Falkirk 0 Dunfermline 2

Pars Allan Johnston added: "This is usually a hard place to come but we dominated from start to finish.

"It's good to beat your rivals, you could see what it meant to the supporters."