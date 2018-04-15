IN QUOTES: Dundee Utd 1 Falkirk 0

Paul Hartley was succinct in his summation of another Bairns defeat.

The manager barely paused for breath in his post match analysis which lasted a handful of seconds with the assembled press.

Paul Hartley and Csaba Laszlo's post match comments. Picture by Michael Gillen.

There were no arguments over the Bairns' boss reflections either, while his opposite number Csaba Laszlo had a lot to say about his side, and the Tangerine dream of making the play-offs this season.

Read Jonny Clark's match reportby clicking here

Falkirk head to St Mirren tomorrow for their twice re-arranged match. The Paisley side secured promotion and the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship title in a 0-0 draw with Livingston on Saturday