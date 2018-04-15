IN QUOTES: Dundee Utd 1 Falkirk 0

Paul Hartley was succinct in his summation of another Bairns defeat.
The manager barely paused for breath in his post match analysis which lasted a handful of seconds with the assembled press.
There were no arguments over the Bairns' boss reflections either, while his opposite number Csaba Laszlo had a lot to say about his side, and the Tangerine dream of making the play-offs this season.
Falkirk head to St Mirren tomorrow for their twice re-arranged match. The Paisley side secured promotion and the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship title in a 0-0 draw with Livingston on Saturday