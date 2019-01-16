Players and management gave the Junior Bairns a fun football afternoon. Picture Michael Gillen.

IN PICTURES: Junior Bairns coaching day

Falkirk’s young fans met their heroes for a day of coaching at The Falkirk Stadium recently.

The youngsters were put through their paces by the Falkirk first team during the recent school holidays, thansk to the Bairns junior supporters club. Pictures by Michael Gillen and available via the Buy a Photo link below.

