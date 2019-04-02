Inverness Caledonian Thistle FC v Falkirk FC on Saturday, March 30, 2019.

In Pictures: Falkirk FC fans who made the trip to Inverness

Around 400 Falkirk fans made the long journey north on Saturday for the clash with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.

The 0-0 draw might not have been the most exciting of games, but the point could be crucial in the Bairns fight for Championship survival. Here are a selection of pictures of the supporters who were at the match.

