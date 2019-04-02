In Pictures: Falkirk FC fans who made the trip to Inverness

The 0-0 draw might not have been the most exciting of games, but the point could be crucial in the Bairns fight for Championship survival. Here are a selection of pictures of the supporters who were at the match.
View more
Around 400 Falkirk fans made the long journey north on Saturday for the clash with Inverness Caledonian Thistle.
The 0-0 draw might not have been the most exciting of games, but the point could be crucial in the Bairns fight for Championship survival. Here are a selection of pictures of the supporters who were at the match.