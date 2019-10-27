IN PICTURES: Falkirk community foundation teams and Denny Primary watch Bairns lose to Clyde

Foundation players watched from the Imperial Cars North Stand as the Bully Wee won 1-0 but the youth teams were invited to parade around the pitch at half-time. See Michael Gillen’s images from the procession online later this week.
More than 4000 fans turned out for Falkirk’s defeat in Ladbrokes League One yesterday – an attendance boosted by the club’s community teams and Denny Primary school pupils.
