IN PICTURES: Falkirk community foundation teams and Denny Primary watch Bairns lose to Clyde

More than 4000 fans turned out for Falkirk’s defeat in Ladbrokes League One yesterday – an attendance boosted by the club’s community teams and Denny Primary school pupils.

Foundation players watched from the Imperial Cars North Stand as the Bully Wee won 1-0 but the youth teams were invited to parade around the pitch at half-time. See Michael Gillen’s images from the procession online later this week.

