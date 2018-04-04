How much is each SPFL Championship place worth to Falkirk?

Falkirk may look unlikely to be involved in either set of play-offs this season, but there’s still a lot to play for.

The SPFL tonight have released the prize money totals for each league position, and it doesn’t make pretty reading for the Bairns money men and women.

Every point counts, and points can equal pounds for Falkirk. Picture Michael Gillen.

Currently in eighth, if Paul Hartley’s side was to remain above the relegation zone they’d receive 0.8 percent of the total prize fund of £23.7m – which equates to £190,000.

That’s a far cry from the second place they enjoyed last season. A similar finish this term is rewarded with £450,000.

Lifting themselves to mid-table nets the Bairns an additional £23,000 in sixth or £47,000 for fifth, so every point is crucial. Sides finishing in the promotion play-offs will receive a minimum of £300k.

Biggest beneficiaries of course, will be the Scottish champions. Celtic would receive a healthy £3.176m in prize money if the season was to end immediately.

Falkirk are seven games unbeaten. Picture Michael Gillen.

Bottom in the SPFL Premiership still nets more than £1m while St Mirren will receive £533,000 if, or when, they seal the SPFL Championship title.

Therefore every point and penny counts for the Bairns between now and the end of the season, despite the play-offs looking less likely by each passing game.

SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster said: “This season’s revenue distribution is the highest prize fund in the history of the Scottish game and a record windfall for all SPFL clubs.

“The SPFL is committed to continually growing our game in the financial interests of all 42 member clubs. A new and improved deal with title sponsor Ladbrokes and other commercial deals helped us to do just that.”

Last season the club finished second -- that's out of reach this term. Picture Michael Gillen.

League prize money is paid in addition to parachute payments, UEFA solidarity, Betfred Cup prize and TV money, IRN-BRU Cup prize and travel money, and clubs’ match accounts from cup games at neutral venues.

The £23.7million prize money is distributed according to the percentages set out below, based on overall league standing at the end of the season.

SPFL Premiership

1st 13.4% £3.176m

2nd 9.6% £2.28m

3rd 8.25% £1.96m

4th 7.25% £1.72m

5th 6.75% £1.6m

6th 6.25% £1.48m

7th 5.75% £1.36m

8th 5.5% £1.3m

9th 5.25% £1.24m

10th 5% £1.19m

11th 4.75% £1.13m

12th 4.5% £1.07m

SPFL Championship

1st 2.25% £533k

2nd 1.9% £450k

3rd 1.6% £379k

4th 1.3% £308k

5th 1% £237k

6th 0.9% £213k

7th 0.85% £201k

8th 0.8% £190k

9th 0.75% £178k

10th 0.7% £166k