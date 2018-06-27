Home and away so far for Tom Owen-Evans

Tom Owen-Evans’ move from Falkirk must have felt like home-from-home – because it almost was.

The forward moved north last week then travelled back to Wales with his new team-mates a week later for Paul Hartley’s pre-season training camp.

Having been at Newport County, the midfielder knows his way around and is returning to the area where his family and girlfriend stay.

They’ll play New Saints tomorrow (Friday) before returning home.

“I can show the boys around,” he laughed. “My missus and all her family are from Cardiff so I know the area well.

“I came from Newport County but I’m from Bristol myself so not too far away either.”

Owen-Evans says he is excited at the prospect of a new opportunity at The Falkirk Stadium.

Despite having made over 50 appearances at Newport, the 21-year-old was told by the English League Two side that he was unlikely to be in and around the first team squad for the new season and leapt at the chance to join the Bairns.

“The move came about out of the blue. I was looking away from Newport after they said I wasn’t going to be around it this year.

“There were afew Conference South teams lurking around for me but nothing special. My agent asked what I thought of Falkirk and I said straight away ‘I like the sound of that’.”

“For me it’s a new opportunity, I’ve just turned 21 and I’ve never lived away from home so it’s exciting and I can’t wait to get started.”

With eight other new recruits starting at the same time, the majority of whom are youngsters, the Englishman is unlikely to feel lost in his early weeks at the club.

“It’s not just me on my own, there’s a lot of us in the same boat and that makes it a lot easier for us all to settle in. The boys that have been here already helped us all on our first day as well.

“A few of the boys have said that the club tries to sign a lot of young boys and put them on show. If we are doing well then the team is doing well and the club doing well. It works both ways so it’s win-win really.”

Despite having never played in Scotland, the midfielder is under no illusions as to how difficult the Scottish game will be, having had Terry Butcher as manager early in his spell with Newport County.

“He was very good, I really liked him and got on with him well. He is a very good manager but he got sacked and I was a bit gutted.

“He’s a massive figure in the game, you see the photos of him with his blood covered shirt and everything. It was a pleasure to work with such a big figure and to learn from him.”