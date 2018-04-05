Hit Playstation game Fortnite inspires Louis Longridge and Falkirk

Sharp shooter Louis Longridge celebrated his late equaliser against Queen of the South with an ‘emote’ from online game Fortnite.

The Bairns sub was on target in Dumfries, and claims he’s a lot more clinical on the pitch than on the Playstation or Xbox.

He hurriedly danced on the park with Aaron Muirhead and Craig Sibbald following his strike three minutes from the end of Tuesday’s game that clinched a point for the Bairns.

And he admitted: “My celebration was from the Fortnite game a few of the boys play it together – but I’m not very good at it. A few had said on Saturday when we scored they’d forgotten to do their dance.

“I got reminded when I was running. I was going mental and someone shouted ‘Fortnite’ and we did a wee team move.

“The majority of us are on Playstation – the Xboxers don’t celebrate much!”

Archive image. Picture Michael Gillen.

But online team-bonding was far from the forward’s mind just moments before his goal against Queen of the South.

He gave captain Muirhead a mouthful, but explained himself afterwards.

PLAYER PROFILE: Louis Longridge

“First half we were good and second half we went too direct. We were rash, clearing without any purpose or thought to it putting it in behind but that doesn’t suit us. We’re a team to get the ball down and play through teams, and I was getting frustrated.

“It would have been better had it been earlier and we could maybe have gone for it a bit more but we’re a point better off than where we were.

“I was just delighted to get on, help the team and get a point on the board.”