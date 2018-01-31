Hipp Hipp, away. Myles moves to St Mirren.

Falkirk frontman Myles Hippolyte has made a deadline day move to St Mirren.

The 23-year-old has not played for a month since being stretchered off in the 3-2 win against Queen of the South that kick-started the Bairns revival.

It proved to be the former Livingston player’s last action for the Bairns and he moves to the Ladbrokes SPFL Championship leaders for their title run-in.

With 36 hours to go in the transfer window Paul Hartley didn’t expect any more incomings and admitted “any outgoings would be very late in the day”, but since his weekly press conference Connor McBride and Hippolyte have both departed.

The boss was however, confident of adding an assitant manager to the club before the weekend match against Livingston.

The new man is not understood to have been an assistant to Hartley before. He said: “We have had to do a lot of homework. It wasn’t just a rushed job, he had to be right for myself, the club and the players.”

Previous Bairns assistant Jimmy Nicholl moved to Rangers.