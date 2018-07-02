Here’s who they mystery names on the Falkirk team sheet are

Falkirk gave a run out to many of their eleven new signings in Friday night’s friendly with Welsh side The New Saints

The Bairns went down 2-0 to TNS and the likes of Tom Dallison, Leo Fasan, Paul Paton and Tom Owen-Evans featured. But listed on the team-lines were a few trialist - names not previously known to Bairns fans...

Josh Davison, Bradley Spencer, Jordan Allan, Luke Watt and, finally, the newest of the eleven signings, Dan Turner.

Davison, formerly of Peterbrough youth, is just 17 years old and plays as a striker. Despite his age, the youngster has plenty of experience at youth level.

Bradley Spencer (22) is the most experienced of the five. Spencer, a midfielder, is the son of former Scotland and Rangers player John Spencer and most recently played for Kilmarnock. Spencer joined Killie with Eamonn Brophy but has not made the impact that Brophy has at Rugby Park.

The third player is defender Luke Watt from Motherwell. The 21-year-old has plenty of experience at varying levels in Scottish football, playing seven Scottish Premiership games for Motherwell and spending time out on loan with Airdrieonians, Stranraer and East Fife in League One. Watt is a defender,

Perhaps the biggest wildcard, or the most unknown of the five, is Jordan Allan. The 19-year-old is currently a free agent but has played with Airdrie and Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Lastly, Dan Turner. Turner recently joined the Bairns on loan from Port Vale in England, where he has played more than 30 games. The striker has spent a lot of time on loan in the non-leagues of England but is making the move north for the first time age 20.