Here’s who Falkirk will sign in January - according to Football Manager 2019

We’re only a week into the January transfer market - and we’ve already seen a high turnover of players at the Falkirk Stadium.

Who else will the Bairns sign this month? Well, Football Manager 2019 didn’t predict the likes of Abdul Osman, Mark Waddington or Ian McShane, but the popular football management simulator did suggest Ray McKinnon will bring five new faces to his 10th placed Bairns. Click and scroll through the pages to see who they are:

1. Tom Parratt The Bairns brought ex-Inverness and Hamilton defender to Westfield after a spell in the United States, again on a free.

2. Scott Lochhead McKinnon has aimed for some attacking midfield threat this window, and in FM19, he signed the former Dundee United youth on a free.

3. Giorgos Sarris The former Hamilton defender was drafted in to bolster the backline.

4. Kieran Freeman - loan The Bairns brought another ex-Dundee United youth. The highly-rated right-back joined on loan from Southampton.

