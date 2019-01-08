Here’s who Falkirk will sign in January - according to Football Manager 2019
We’re only a week into the January transfer market - and we’ve already seen a high turnover of players at the Falkirk Stadium.
Who else will the Bairns sign this month? Well, Football Manager 2019 didn’t predict the likes of Abdul Osman, Mark Waddington or Ian McShane, but the popular football management simulator did suggest Ray McKinnon will bring five new faces to his 10th placed Bairns. Click and scroll through the pages to see who they are:
1. Tom Parratt
The Bairns brought ex-Inverness and Hamilton defender to Westfield after a spell in the United States, again on a free.