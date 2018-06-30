Here’s where to see Falkirk’s game vs TNS if you weren’t in Wales

The New Saints 2, Falkirk 0

The Bairns pre-season friendly was a late re-arranged game to round off Paul Hartley’s side’s pre-season training camp in Wales.

Details, other than the score line and line-up are scarce, although Falkirk fan Jack Cunningham has done all his fellow Bairns a huge favour, by filming the game on Periscope and sharing it via his Twitter account.

Posting it in three half-hour chunks, Bairns fans can take in the game and get their first look at the new signings such as Paul Paton, Tom Dallison and Tom Owen-Evans.

Thanks Jack!