Here’s every player Peter Houston signed for Falkirk

During his time as Falkirk manager between 2014 and 2017 Peter Houston signed over 30 players and a few are still here today.

We look at the players signed by the man who led the Bairns to the 2015 Scottish Cup final.

Houston's first signing was the Republic of Ireland international as a player/coach.

1. Alan Maybury

Johnston Press
Made 36 appearances in his one season at The Falkirk Stadium inclduing starting in goals in the 2015 Scottish Cup final

2. Jamie MacDonald

Johnston Press
Arrived on loan from Aberdeen then joined St Johnstone after Falkirk, currently captain of the Perth Saints

3. Joe Shaugnessy

Johnston Press
Former Scotland U21 right-back who was signed from Hearts. Now turns out for Stranraer in League 1

4. David Smith

Johnston Press
