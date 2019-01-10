There was a huge turnaround of players under the last manager. Picture Michael Gillen.

Here’s every player Paul Hartley signed for Falkirk

Paul Hartley signed more than 20 players during his 10 months as Bairns boss but only a few now remain.

We look back at the players signed while the man once known as ‘Zico’ was in charge of Falkirk.

The attacking midfielder made a good impression after joining from Hamilton as Hartley's first signing.

1. Louis Longridge

The defender solved the Bairns' right-back issues after his loan move from Ross County.

2. Reghan Tumilty

After a trial period, Welsh signed for the Bairns in January 2018.

3. Sean Welsh

Tommy Robson arrived from Sunderland and remains in the first-team and a fav favourite.
