Here’s every player Paul Hartley signed for Falkirk
Paul Hartley signed more than 20 players during his 10 months as Bairns boss but only a few now remain.
We look back at the players signed while the man once known as ‘Zico’ was in charge of Falkirk.
1. Louis Longridge
The attacking midfielder made a good impression after joining from Hamilton as Hartley's first signing.
2. Reghan Tumilty
The defender solved the Bairns' right-back issues after his loan move from Ross County.
3. Sean Welsh
After a trial period, Welsh signed for the Bairns in January 2018.
Tommy Robson arrived from Sunderland and remains in the first-team and a fav favourite.
