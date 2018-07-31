Hearts midfielder joins Falkirk on loan

Andrew Irving, who caused controversy earlier this month in the Betfred Cup, has joined Falkirk on loan.

The midfielder made his SPFL Premiership debut for the Edinburgh side in January, following six months at Shielfield on loan with Berwick Rangers.

Andrew Irving, inset, was brought on as a substitute during the tie at Balmoral Park.

However the midfielder caused the Jam Tarts to be fined and have two points revoked in the Betfred Cup after he played against Cove Rangers without being properly registered. The SPFL Premiership side won the match 2-1.

The club still progressed in the competition but Jambos boss Craig Levein has farmed him out again for more experience this term, and the 18-year-old has become Paul Hartley’s 15th new recruit of the summer.

He joins a sweeping revolution in the Bairns dressing room that has included the arrivals of: Tom Dallison, Patrick Brough, Paul Paton, Leo Fasan, Tom Owen-Evans, Ruben Sammut, Dennon Lewis, Scott Harrison, Rees Greenwood, Dmitris Froxylias, Marcus Haber, Deimantas Petravicius, Dan Turner and Dylan Mackin.

Irving made 18 appearances for the League Two side last term, and four for his parent club.