Hartley’s homework important to Falkirk

Paul Hartley faces a round trip of more than 300 miles tonight.

The Falkirk boss is heading to Pitmedden on a spying mission ahead of the William Hill Scottish Cup fifth round next weekend.

Fortmartine beat East Stirlingshire in an earlier round of the competition.

The Bairns have been pitted against the winner of tonight’s clash between Fortmartine United and Cove Rangers for a spot in the quarter finals.

Before then the Bairns face Livingston and Brechin, but Hartley is taking time out from league duties to find out a bit more about two teams he already has an insight to.

He said: “I’m going to the game. I’ll drive up and will see who we play in the next round of the cup. It’s important to do your homework.

“It’s a long journey up and a late night coming back but it’s important for myself and for the team that we do as much preparation as we can.

Paul Hartley. Picture Michael Gillen

“I know a lot about both clubs already and especially Cove but we’ll go tonight and do our homework and preparation for the players.

“That’s the only way to try to improve. We can’t go into the game blind, it won’t be that case, and we won’t be thinking it will be an easy game for us – it won’t be.

“Both teams are good outfits and pretty strong and we’ll give them the utmost respect and that starts tonight when we go and watch them.”

Falkirk have a double header of home games before the Cup clash, and then two away days to their Cup opponents and then Glebe Park, Brechin on February 17.