Hartley relationship important for new signing Haber

Marcus Haber says the relationship he has with manager Paul Hartley was key in him signing at Falkirk.

Haber became the club's fourteenth summer signing when he put pen to paper on Friday night, and he was straight into the thick of the action on Saturday afternoon - grabbing an assist with his first touch.

He told the Falkirk Herald that his relationship with Paul Hartley was what convinced him that a move to the Bairns would be right for him.

"I have a relationship with the manager from our time at Dundee.

"Things haven't really worked out with the manager there and I haven't been seeing a lot of playing time since my injury.

"It came about that way - I have a good relationship with Paul so it was an easy decision really."

Having signed at 10:20pm the night before a match, Haber didn't have much time to prepare for his Falkirk debut.

"I just met up with them on Saturday morning on the team bus. I knew a few boys from before having played against them or with them.

"It was a quick introduction, but I'm happy to get thrown in."

The league campaign kicks-off this Saturday with the visit of Inverness Caledonian Thistle to The Falkirk Stadium.

Haber underlined his personal objectives for the Championship campaign.

"I'm just trying to fit in and help this team win games.

"I know what the manager expects from me - we have a good mix of experience and youth and hopefully we can build on that."