Hartley on Livingston tie: No better way to win

Falkirk boss Paul Hartley says Tuesday’s last-gasp victory at Livingston was the ideal way to book a place in the next round of the cup.

There was no way back for the home side after Reghan Tumilty’s deflected injury-time goal.

And the Bairns boss admitted afterwards: “There’s no greater way to win a football match.

“It was just getting through the tie tonight. It did look like it was heading into a replay but we managed top find that little bit of quality in the dying seconds.

“It’s just about progressing. The players were terrific tonight because it was a difficult game for them.

“Livingston threw everything at them. The style of play that they do have they’re very direct and the play off a lot of corners and free-kicks and throw-ins.

“Our players coped really well and I felt we had the quality, especially in the last 20 minutes of the first half, how we passed.”

“We’ve had to change things a little bit at the club in terms of how we play, the personnel’s definitely changed and the new signings that have come in have been terrific with the other guys that are already here.

“We’ll keep passing the ball. It was a difficult surface but we coped really well.”

Hartley is delighted with his transfer window acquisitions so far, although he does expect to make further signings before the close of business at the end of the month.

He said: “We’ve got real good options with Nelson and Longridge and Alex has come in from Watford so I’m pretty pleased with the business we’ve done so far.

“I would think we might get one or two more in to really strengthen the group and have a real push between now and the end of the season.

An extended cup run would bring extra funds to the club - but Hartley is looking no further than the next round against Highland League Formartine or Cove.

He said: “It will be a difficult tie. It’s not going to be an easy game and people need to be warned about that - they don’t just turn up and win the game, they have to pay them the respect that we show every team we play against.”