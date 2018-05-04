Hartley keen for contract answers ahead of busy summer at Falkirk

Falkirk boss Paul Hartley has warned he can’t hang about in his preparations for the Bairns’ promotion push next season.

Already he has shipped out four out-of-contract first team players and a handful of youngsters. Now he is awaiting the response from players he’d like to retain and who he has offered new deals to.

Peter Grant says farewell to the fans on his last game and 100th league appearance for Falkirk. Picture Michael Gillen.

They include Craig Sibbald, Jordan McGhee and Tommy Robson.

However,

the manager’s recruitment phase is well under way and he wants to have as many building blocks in place as he can before pre-season kicks off at the end of next month.

He told The

Falkirk Herald: “I won’t wait for players because it becomes a problem down the line. It hampers us and if they don’t sign you’re left chasing yourself.

“If players don’t want the offer then I have no issue. They have to look after themselves and have families to consider.

“But we won’t wait weeks and weeks. There will be a deadline and, if they’re staying, great, if not we move on and they do, with our best wishes.”

Some answers are expected within days, likewise news of pre-season preparations. It will be a busy summer for Hartley who is still in the stadium planning and preparing with his staff – and will remain there over coming weeks too.

“There will be a lot of movement in the summer and that’s something for the fans to be excited about.

“We’re in a period of transition. The squad size will be reduced. We had a squad of around 38 players, including the young guys. That’ll come down to around 27 with a first-team of around 20.

“There will be eight to 10 changes we think, but that might go up even higher.

“We’ve got the offers out and we’re waiting to hear back. The numbers we’re looking at for turning around might change depending on the answers.”

Hartley informed four first team stars their deals wouldn’t be renewed and Paul Watson, Robbie Thomson, Peter Grant and Tom Taiwo

said their goodbyes to the

Bairns at the end of last week.