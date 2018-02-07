Hartley expected more after positive start

Paul Hartley was still not satisfied after defeating Brechin 3-1 – because he expected more from his players in the second half.

The boss said: “I’m happy with the three points and in the first half we were pretty decent. We probably could have scored more goals, but second half we were really sloppy and took our foot off the gas, playing the ball back far too many times.

“The main thing is getting the three points in these situations with Brechin not winning a league game all season and maybe due a win from someone but we got the job done.

“I wasn’t happy with the performance in the second half to be honest. We can play better that’s for sure.

“Rory’s goal has been a long time coming and he worked well tonight especially in the first half.

“The goalkeeper looked assured and came for crosses and has good composure.”