Hartley: Door not closed on Shepherd

Paul Hartley has told Scott Shepherd he’ll be keeping tabs on his loan move to Edinburgh City.

The Falkirk forward made a loan move to James McDonaugh’s side a week ago, just hours after Louis Longridge’s arrival at the Bairns.

Scott Shepherd has had loan spells at Stirling and Brechin. Picture Michael Gillen.

Shepherd scored on his City debut in their defeat to Stirling Albion, and Hartley hopes he impresses more at Ainslie Park.

He said: “

Scott’s at an age where he’s far too old for the development league now. It’s really just for game time. He needs to go out and play real football.

“We’ve got seven forward-thinking players on our books so its a case of go out, play, get games and confidence and get goals – he got one on Saturday. We’ll keep our eye on him over the month and games and hopefully he does well there.

“The door’s not shut on anyone, but it was important for him to go out.”

Hartley is also in no rush to sign a replacement goalkeeper as for injury victim David Mitchell.

He added: “The young kid Robbie Mutch, I’ve been so impressed with him. I definitely think he’s one for the future.

“He has a real chance and has real potential.”

The boss also confirmed he’s continue to assess his squad until January and “maybe do a bit of business” in the transfer window.