Hartley: Bairns were unlucky to lose at Inverness

Falkirk boss Paul Hartley believes his side deserved better than to return from Inverness empty-handed on Tuesday night.

A late Jake Mulraney goal was enough to settle the match in favour of the home side and leave Falkirk still within catching distance of Dumbarton in the race to avoid a relegation play-off.

Next up for Bairns on Saturday is a test away to a Dundee United side in confident mood after a 1-0 victory over champions-elect St Mirren.

But Paul Hartley says he is focussing solely on his own side's challenges and not what Dumbarton are doing.

He said: "We didn’t deserve to lose on Tuesday night. It was a poor goal to lose, but I feel for the lads because they put so much into it.

“The shape was good and we had Inverness on back foot for a 25-minute spell of the second half. We were unlucky.

“Everybody gets a wee bit carried away speaking about Dumbarton. We have to take care of our own business.

“But if we put as much into our remaining matches and get the wee breaks that eluded us on Tuesday, we can get the wins we need.”