Hartley and Ferguson react to Irn-Bru Cup draw

Falkirk, Stenhousemuir and East Stirlingshire discovered their Irn-Bru Cup opponents in Tuesday’s draw.

Falkirk are away to Rangers Colts in the first round of the competition, whilst Stenhousemuir play Queen of the South for the fourth time since the start of the 2016/17 season.

East Stirlingshire enter the tournament a round earlier than Falkirk and Stenny, and will play fellow Lowland League side BSC Glasgow at the Indodrill Stadium to decide who will play Motherwell Colts in the first round proper.

Falkirk manager Paul Hartley said: “It’s a game we look forward to. Once the game comes around we will treat it like a normal game.

“We will try to put out the strongest squad in every match.”

Stenhousemuir boss Brown Ferguson was satisfied with the draw, and, despite losing the last three against Queens including a 7-1 hiding, believes it’s a tie his side can win.

He said: “The home games we had against them were very close.

“We know it’s going to be tough but it’s a home tie. We are capable.”