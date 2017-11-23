Harris says Falkirk struggles not what he signed on for

Falkirk winger Alex Harris admitted that the side’s current struggles were far from what he expected when he signed during the summer.

Like most of the Bairns faithful, the 23-year-old wide man was expecting to be part of another promotion push at the Falkirk Stadium.

Instead they are struggling at the wrong end of the table with just one win from 13 games.

Harris made an impressive start to his Falkirk career as the side cruised through their Betfred Cup group. But since the start of the league campaign it’s been far from plain sailing.

However Harris believes there’s enough quality at the club for Falkirk to get out of their current predicament – if they work hard, and together as a team.

He said: “I signed in the summer and didn’t dream it would be like this just now.

“But we need to be realistic, we can’t think we’re too good for anyone we’re playing.

“It’s not what I signed here for, but it’s the way it is. I can’t do anything about it now, we just need to put in the performances and push up.

“We can’t get too down. It’s not what we all wanted, a lot of the players were here last season and they’ve had the success of the last few years.

“They’ve been here for the good times and it’s not like that just now. But there’s experienced boys who have been in similar positions and we know there’s enough ability and morale to not let ourselves get too down.”

Falkirk’s first task is to bounce back from a 3-0 defeat at Tannadice on Sunday – a setback which could have been even more severe had it not been for a combination of the frame of the goal and some fine Robbie Thomson saves.

Harris knows the side have to pick themselves up quickly and try to put their Tannadice torment behind them as they prepare for the visit of Morton on Saturday.

He said: “It’s still fresh in the minds. It’s the most disappointing result we’ve had this season, in terms of the way we played. We didn’t get started at all.

“It’s always hard to pick yourselves up after a bad result but we need to try to keep our heads high and get a bit of togetherness.

“Obviously confidence is low just now but we need to get together and make sure we’re at it this week.

“We accept it when we mistakes. We went with something different and it didn’t work out. We changed things at half-time and I think we were better in the second half but all the damage was done in the first half.

“You reflect on it as a team. What we tried didn’t go to plan but we can’t beat ourselves up too much about it. We’ve got another game at the weekend.

“It’s important that everyone’s on the same page and working to the same goal. We’re all disappointed with the way we’ve performed this season and our position in the league, but we’re all in it together. No-one’s shirking out of it, no-one’s thinking any differently. We’re all playing for the same team and the same badge so we all want the best for each other.

“Maybe we just need that wee bit of luck to nick a goal and we can move on from then.

“We’ve won once and we keep thinking that one win and we can turn our fortunes, but it’s about getting that win and performance, building on something and pushing on up the table to where we want to be.”