Hand of God? Harry Burgoyne thankful for Bairns’ Dunfermline win

Harry Burgoyne was on inspired form to help keep Dunfermline out on Saturday, but he had a little extra help.

Not from his defence who had an off-day in front of him, but he reckons there was another force keeping the ball from crossing his line.

Harry Burgoyne was in top form and thanked the fans and everyone else who helped the Bairns on Saturday. Pictures Michael Gillen.

The Pars hit the woodwork three times and Burgoyne himself blocked a first half penalty from Bruce Anderson before several other key stops as the goalmouth led a charmed life.

But Burgoyne said: “I think the man upstairs must have been working hard to make sure that ball didn’t go over the line!

“I reckon there was a bit of divine intervention there.

MATCH REPORT: Dunfermline 0 Falkirk 1

I really hope the supporters realise how much we appreciate that backing. Keep coming to the games and keep shouting as loud as you can, that’s all I ask. Harry Burgoyne

“But that’s just the bit of luck we needed. We’ve had a couple of results that were really bitter to take and I think we showed our character to get such a massive result.”

Burgoyne’s first half save was crucial after Ciaran McKenna gave away the penalty for a foul on Anderson. James Craigen had a word with the kicker, but the on-loan Aberdeen man struck it himself – only for the on-loan Wolves giant to beat the effort out for a corner.

FANS VIEWS: Dunfermline 0 Falkirk 1

“I’ve got a really good record when it comes to a saving penalties and I’ll always thank my old coach for that.

Harry Burgoyne was in top form and thanked the fans and everyone else who helped the Bairns on Saturday. Pictures Michael Gillen.

“It goes back to when I was 10 years old and first getting into goalkeeping. My old coach, Allan Hawkins, was my coach and I will always remember a session he took down at Ludlow Town, my local team.

LEAGUE TABLE: SPFL Championship

“He gave me some really good advice from his own career to give me an idea where the taker was going to put it and a few little tells based on their run up. I’m not going to give much more of my secrets away - just in case!

“Saving that penalty was the best moment that I have had in my career so far - without a doubt. I felt like I could have knocked Mike Tyson out at the point where I saved it and turned around to celebrate with those fans. Just brilliant.

“I really do hope the supporters realise how much we appreciate that backing. We really are thankful and grateful – and they really do have a massive part to play in hopefully keeping us in this league. Keep coming to the games and keep shouting as loud as you can, that’s all I ask.”