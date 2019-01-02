Haber and Dumbuya leave Falkirk

Ray McKinnon has begun his re-structuring with two departures from his Bairns squad.

Marcus Haber and Mustapha Dumbuya have both left Westfield.

Defender Dumbuya did not make an impression. Picture Michael Gillen.

Canadian Haber, on loan from Dundee, was intended as a striker for the season when signed by Paul Hartley but he has failed to make an impact at Falkirk. The tall frontman has also been released by new Dens Park boss Jim McIntyre and is on the look-out for a new club after Falkirk exercised a clause in his contract to terminate the loan early.

PLAYER PROFILE: Marcus Haber

Defender Dumbuya was a back-up signing by Ray McKinnon in october. The Sierra Leone international failed to make a first team appearance.

Falkirk have already drafted in Paul Dixon after the former Dundee United , Huddersfield and Scotland defender was released from Grimsby Town.

Marcus Haber has had his loan cut short. Picture Michael Gillen.

Read more: Falkirk sign Paul Dixon