Griffiths move to Celtic benefitted the Bairns

When Leigh Griffiths transferred from Wolves to Celtic, Falkirk cashed in.

The Bairns registered the princely sum of £129 as part of the deal that took the Scotland striker to Parkhead permanently.

Scotland striker Griffiths spent a brief spell of his development with the Bairns academy and that small influence was rewarded within the deal, believed to be around £1m in January 2014.

Finance director Andy Thomson explained: “Every player has what’s called a ‘player passport’ and when he is transferred money is filtered down through the clubs which helped their development.

“Leigh spent a short time with the Falkirk Academy so that’s why we received that income.”

In post-balance sheet events detailed at the club’s AGM on Monday, the Bairns revealed they also received £275,000 from Stephen Kingsley’s sale from Swansea to Hull and £25,000 through Will Vaulks registering 50 games for Rotherham.