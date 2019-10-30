Go top, stay top, be patient is aim of the Bairns’ boss

Falkirk manager Ray McKinnon expects a performance from Falkirk when they travel to Forfar on Saturday .

The Bairns were disappointing in defeat to Clyde last week, and the manager is urging patience, and perspective.

His side created chances - even converting through Conor Sammon in an effort incorrectly ruled offside – but couldn’t find the net despite four forwards and an attacking midfielder on the park.

The Bairns boss is pleading patience from his players, to keep playing the way they know how – even when things are going against them.

“Sometimes we need to be patient. Everyone wants us to win three or four nil but it’s not as easy as that. Teams set up against us and we just need to be patient and not force it, and not burst the net when there’s a better option on.

“There’s a lot to rectify from last week. There were people out of position too often – but for the reason they were trying to force it and pushing too much for the goal. Sometimes you have to be patient.

“We saw quite a few chances and thought if we’d have got out of there with a 2-0 and having not played well we’d have taken that because it was one of those days. But we have to maintain perspective.

“These boys will deliver and I’m sure of that and they’re champing at the bit to do it.”

Falkirk also passed up a chance to move into first place with top of the table duo Raith Rovers and East Fife drawing – but they failed to capitalise. They could again on Saturday with a win at Forfar – but reliant on other results elsewhere too.

McKinnon added: “Every manager will tell you it’s about righting the wrongs and pushing on and pushing on. After Saturday that’s what we are going to do.

“We have three games before a little break for the Cup and hopefully we win those and go into the Linlithgow Rose game on a high, and hopefully top of the league by that point too.

“That’s the aim, get to the top of the league - then stay there. Promotion is the end game and I have confidence and trust in the players to deliver.”