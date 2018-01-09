Gasparotto after games with switch to Morton

Luca Gasparotto moved to Morton because he believed he had more chance of playing regularly at Cappielow and felt surplus to requirements at Westfield.

The Canadian defender left the Greenock club to join Falkirk 18 months ago but re-joined Jim Duffy’s man on loan shortly after Paul Hartley took over.

The defender made the move permanent for the final six months of the season and terminated his deal with the Bairns when the January transfer window opened.

He told his new club’s Youtube channel: “I’ve enjoyed it since I came back here, I knew all the boys.

“I enjoyed the training and I was enjoying playing the games.

“For me personally I want to play as many games as possible and there was more chance of that here than at Falkirk.”

Gasparotto added: “Realistically I don’t think I was ever going to be going back to Falkirk – I don’t think I was needed there. So it was either extend the loan or move permanently.

“I’m delighted and just focussed on my football now.

“I have played four or five games since coming back but I’ve fit in with the boys.

“It was quite an easy decision for me.”