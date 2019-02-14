Gary Holt's nine Falkirk signings: Where are they now? Gary Holt was in charge of Falkirk for just over a year, bringing in nine players during that time. Holt is now managing Scottish Premiership side Livingston, but where are the nine players he signed? 1. Rory Loy Rory Loy was the top scorer in the Championship in the 2013/14 season. The striker returned for a second spell under Paul Hartley and is now at Dumbarton. jpimedia Buy a Photo 2. David McCracken David McCracken was at Falkirk for four years after signing on a free from St Johnstone. Now 37, the central defender is on the books with Peterhead - although hasn't played a minute this season. jpimedia Buy a Photo 3. Mark Millar Mark Millar returned to Falkirk under Gary Holt before moving on to Peterhead, Queen of the South, Livingston and Forfar. He's now on the books with Largs Thistle. jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. Olumide Durojaiye Pictured here interviewing Neymar for LadBible, things have changed for Olumide Durojaiye since he left Falkirk... He's been around the English non-league and now plays for Haringey Borough. other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 3