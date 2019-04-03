Gallery: Falkirk fans who made the trip to Dumfries

Falkirk earned a hard-fought point at Queen of the South on Tuesday night in a dramatic game which saw two injury time penalties.

Falkirk thought they had done enough to claim a vital three points when Davis Keillor-Dunn scored from the spot after 92 minutes, but four minutes later, Stephen Dobbie did likewise for the home side. It was quite a finish for the hardy Falkirk fans who travelled south on a cold night and our photographer captured some of those who were there.

Falkirk FC fans who attended Queen of the South v Falkirk at Palmerston Park, Dumfries on Tuesday, April 2. JPIMedia Buy a Photo

