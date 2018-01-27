Gallacher move to Liverpool now confirmed

Anfield is now home to two Scottish left-backs after Liverpool signed Falkirk’s Tony Gallacher.

The 18-year-old’s deal had been expected on Thursday (click here) and was confirmed this morning with the Bairns expected to reap around £200,000 plus add-ons for the Academy graduate.

Scotland under-17 and under-19 capGallacher has 26 appearances to his name with the Bairns, having joined the club’s set-up as a ten-year-old. He was pictured with Liverpool and Scotland legend Kenny Dalglish at the Reds’ Academy.

He

will be part of the under-23 development side so won’t yet be challenging compatriot Andy Robertson for a place in Jurgen Klopp’s plans.

Bairns boss Paul Hartley said: “It’s a magnificent move for the lad. At 18, to move to Liverpool it’s a dream come true. We wish him all the best and hopefully he has a bright future ahead of him.”

Gallacher limped off injured at the YourRadio stadium and hasn't featured since. Picture Michael Gillen

The teen, whose uncle Paul is a Scotland international goalkeeper, was linked with a move to Barcelona a year ago and spent a week training at Melwood and on Merseyside ealrier this month. He limped out of his final game with Falkirk at Dumbarton on December 23.

Ryan Flynn was the last Bairn to head to the Reds before he returned for a second spell at The Falkirk Stadium, but prior to that another defender who left Falkirk for Anfield didn’t fare too badly at all – European Cup winner and Scotland international Gary Gillespie.