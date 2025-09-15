Falkirk agree innovative sponsorship package with Grangemouth-based GAC UK as firm becomes Bairns’ academy training and development partner.

A new landmark partnership between GAC UK and Falkirk has been revealed, with an innovative sponsorship agreement seeing the Grangemouth-based business become the Bairns’ official academy training and development partner.

Joining primary academy sponsor Street Lighting Solutions, GAC will support the club’s development of young players in the Falkirk area - both on and off the pitch after the full academy restart this summer. The shipping, logistics and marine services provider’s branding will adorn the back of the shirt and shorts of Falkirk’s academy clothing as part of the agreement, across 500 kits from the under-10s up to the under-19s.

Unlike most football-based sponsorship deals, GAC want to give something in return for linking up with a local pillar of the community. And they will provide and support a range of initiatives that contribute to the holistic development of the Bairns’ younger players. They will provide a dedicated career pathway programme for from under-15s up, helping players prepare for life beyond football and offering rewarding career paths within GAC. They are also supporting club-run education and welfare workshops alongside coach education and CPD programmes.

Jamie Swinney, Falkirk’s chief executive officer, highlighted the partnership’s lifelong benefits for the young players involved in the Bairns’ fresh academy set-up.

He said: “The academy sits at the heart of Falkirk FC’s future, and this partnership ensures our young players receive support that extends far beyond the game itself. Working with GAC gives our players access to new skills, career pathways and opportunities that will benefit them for life, while strengthening the Club’s ties with one of the region’s leading employers.”

Falkirk’s academy lead Tony Begg also hailed the partnership, saying the move strengthens the club’s message that they are invested in their players “whole future” and not just what they do on the pitch.

“Our job is to develop players as people as well as footballers,” he said. “Partnering with GAC gives us the tools to deliver workshops and career experiences that broaden horizons. It sends a message to every young player that the Club and our partners are invested in their whole future.”

GAC UK's Nicholas Browne, right, believes the partnership with Falkirk will help the club's academy players 'learn and grow' | (Photo: Ian Sneddon)

Nicholas Browne, managing director of GAC UK, added: “This partnership is about creating opportunities for the Falkirk academy players to grow and learn, supporting their personal development alongside their football training. We’re excited to connect our business with the local community in a way that inspires ambition and opens doors to new careers.”

GAC UK employs over 350 specialists spread across branches throughout the UK, Ireland and Gibraltar and is based in Grangemouth. The GAC Group worldwide has more than 7,500 employees in more than 50 countries.