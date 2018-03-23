Funeral for Falkirk and Camelon kitman Robert 'Hoppy' Miller

Well-known kitman and supporter of Falkirk, Robert Miller, was buried today at Camelon Cemetery.

He died on March 10, aged 88.

Robert Miller followed Falkirk home and away. Picture Michael Gillen

Known as ‘Hoppy’ to a great many football figures, most notably Sir Alex Ferguson who was a close friend. He said Hoppy was the only man who could ever get his boots just the way he wanted.

Tributes were paid to the popular Bairns figure, who also spent time as kitman at Camelon after his time at Brockville came to an end.

Falkirk FC’s current kitman Gerry Cameron paid his own tribute last weekend, while the club held a minute’s applause ahead of the recent SPFL Championship win against Morton.

George Fairley, player and co-manager of that great Mariners’ side, led the tributes from Carmuirs Park.

He was well-known by players, staff and supporters. Picture Michael Gillen.

He said: “We’ve lost a great old pal. The many, many people he has been in touch with over his life will have a story to tell about ‘Oor Hoppy’ and he certainly leaves me and

everybody that was connected to our magical times at Camelon Juniors with happy, happy memories.”

His funeral was held today at William Scott funeral home before burial at Camelon Cemetery.

Music: Ross Fairweather. Video and pictures: Falkirk Herald archive/Michael Gillen.