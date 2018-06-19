Froxylias joins Bairns from Dumbarton

Falkirk have completed the signing of Dmitris Froxylias on a one year contract following his release from Dumbarton.

The Bairns will have the option to extend Froxylias’ contract by a year at the end of the season if he impresses.

The Cyprus international has two caps for his country having made his debut in March, and joins after a successful campaign in the Championship.

Despite being part of the Dumbarton squad that was relegated, Froxylias scored six in 29 appearances in all competitions, including a memorable strike against TNS to send Dumbarton to the Irn-Bru Cup final.

Going the other way is Rory Loy who has signed a two-year deal at Dumbarton this evening following his release from the Bairns this morning.

Froxylias is expected to be the final player to join the squad before they begin their preparations for the 2018/19 campaign on Wednesday morning at The Falkirk Stadium.