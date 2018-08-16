Froxy aiming to go one better after Irn-Bru Cup heartbreak with Dumbarton

Falkirk’s Dimitris Froxylias is hoping to go one further in the Irn-Bru Cup this season after final heartbreak with Dumbarton in last year’s competition.

The Cypriot started his first competitive game for the Bairns on Tuesday and completed the 90 minutes as Paul Hartley’s side ran out 2-1 winners against Rangers Colts at Forthbank.

The midfielder was delighted with his first start, telling the Falkirk Herald: “I’ve been waiting for this moment.

“I was ready to play 90 minutes and I want to help this team this season.”

Froxylias was part of the Dumbarton side that reached the Irn-Bru Cup final last season, before losing 1-0 to a 90th minute Carl Tremarco goal for Inverness.

He hopes to use what he learned from that run to help Falkirk win the competition this campaign.

“Last season was incredible.

“We went to the cup final, but we didn’t win it.

“Hopefully this year we can do it because Falkirk are a much better team - but you need a bit of luck as well.”

The Irn-Bru Cup is a tournament that has been much maligned, mostly due to the introduction of colt teams, but Froxylias says that playing against teams from the rest of the United Kingdom and Ireland is a good thing.

“These trips are great for experience, playing against teams from different countries,” he added.

There are eight teams from outside of Scotland in Thursday’s second round draw, which takes place at 1pm - they are: Boreham Wood & Sutton United (English Conference), TNS & Connah's Quay (Wales), Crusaders & Coleraine (N Ireland), Sligo Rovers & Bray Wanderers (Ireland).