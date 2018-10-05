Four players leave Falkirk FC

Ray McKinnon has begun ringing the changes to his Falkirk squad by releasing four players and sending a fifth on loan.

The manager has allowed teenage goalkeeperRobbie Mutch to move on-loan to Dumbarton, while releasing Dylan Mackin,Dimitris Froxylias, Rees Greenwood and cutting short Dan Turner’s loan from Port Vale.

It frees up space in the Bairns first team squad for new additions to be made by the ex-Morton and Dundee United boss, who added Ghana international Prince Buaben to the pool on Monday.

While Turner’s departure will come as no surprise, Mackin’s andd Greenwood’s exits were less expected - the Bairns paid cash to Livingston to secure the striker’s services, and Greenwood was one of the early season bright lights - coming on as a sub at Partick Thistle and scoring the Bairns’ consolation in the Firhill defeat.

Cyprus international Froxylias has failed to show any of the mercurial talents he exhibited at Dumbarton and which prompted ex-boss Paul Hartley to bring him to the Bairns. He has featured just twice for Ray McKinnon, both times off the bench in defeats to Ayr United and the ignonimous Irn-Bru Cup exit to Connah’s Quay Nomads.

The released quartet were part of the Bairns 18-man signing spree since June, but it’s been an influx of personnel that has failed to lift the club out of the lower reaches of Scottish football’s second tier and cost Paul Hartley his job.

