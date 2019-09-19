Former Rangers and Hearts forward joins Falkirk for training

Another of Ray McKinnon’s former charges is reporting for training this morning - but only to find fitness.

Billy King, who played under McKinnon at Dundee United, has been joining in recent sessions at The Falkirk Stadium, following his release from Tannadice this summer.

King faced the Bairns last season. Picture: Michael Gillen.

READ MORE: ‘It’s in the bag’ Bairns captain assures Falkirk fans

The 25-year-old spent the second half of last season on loan at Gillingham and previously had spells at Hearts and Rangers for whom he scored against Falkirk.

He has only played once since the start of February and has been building fitness in the sessions with the Bairns and it is understood a move is not on the immediate horizon.

READ MORE: Falkirk make progress on Mark Campbell takeover deal

Billy King played for Hearts and is an under-21 Scotland cap. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Squad places at Westfield though remain tight, as do budgets and McKinnon would likely have to move players out – potentially on loan – before recruiting further.

The Bairns head to Stranraer FC on League duty this weekend.

MATCH PREVIEW: Stranraer v Falkirk