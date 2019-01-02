Former Partick Thistle and Northampton midfielder Abdul Osman swaps Greece for Falkirk

Falkirk have signed former Partick Thistle midfielder Abdul Osman from Greek Superliga side Pas Lamia.

The Ghanaian is the second recruit of Ray McKinnon’s Bairns re-build following Paul Dixon to Westfield.

Abdul Osman has playted in the Premier League for Partick Thistle and Gretna.

He has previous in Scotland having starred for Gretna and the Jags and also came close to a move to Kilmarnock a decade ago.

A medical put paid to his Rugby Park career but the six foot 31-year-old has gone on to play more than 300 times since, including spells with Crewe and at Firhill.

PLAYER PROFILE: Abdul Osman

Ray McKinnon told the club’s website: “Abdul is a really strong operator in the middle of the park. He has been very impressive in training, he looks really fit and has played consistently at a good standard over the past few years.

“He has been captain at a number of his clubs, including Partick Thistle and Crewe, and will bring further experience and leadership to the dressing room alongside Paul Dixon.

“We hope to have Abdul in our squad for Saturday providing we manage to get international clearance from the Greek FA and we are also looking to continue to try and strengthen the group ahead of our trip to Ayr.”

The Bairns will head south without Paul Paton who is still suspended and without Marcus Haber and Mustapha Dumbuya who have left the club.

JANUARY TRANSFER TRACKER

IN: Paul Dixon (Grimsby), Abdul Osman (PAS Lamia)

OUT: Marcus Haber (loan ended), Mustapha Dumbuya (released)