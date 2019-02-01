Former Livingston and Hearts striker is final Falkirk signing

Nikolay Todorov is the final piece of Ray McKinnon’s January jigsaw.

The striker is the Bairns’ 12th new signing of the transfer window following the deadline day move for young Englishman Aaron Jarvis. Livingston and Hearts are among the Bulgarian’s former clubs and he moves back to Scotland from FC Rieti in Italy. Bairns sources say the move came around quickly last night having denied the 22-year-old was a target on Tuesday afternoon. The Bulgarian has also spent time on loan at Queen of the South and tweeted a message last night saying he “can’t wait to get started.”

JANUARY TRANSFER TRACKER

IN: Ian McShane (St Mirren), Paul Dixon (Grimsby), Abdul Osman (PAS Lamia), Ross MacLean (Motherwell), Mark Waddington (Stoke), Shayne Lavery (Everton, loan), Ciaran McKenna (Duke University), Davis Keillor-Dunn (Ross County), William Edjenguele (Dundee United, loan), Harry Burgoyne (Wolverhampton Wanderers, loan), Aaron Jarvis (Luton Town, loan)

OUT: Marcus Haber (loan ended), Mustapha Dumbuya (released), Prince Buaben (end of contract), Dennon Lewis (released), Ruben Sammut (recalled by Chelsea, loan terminated), Mark Russell (released), Tom Dallison (released), Andy Irving (loan ended), Robbie Mutch (Deveronvale, loan).