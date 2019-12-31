Former Huddersfield, Dundee United defender Paul Dixon makes his 500th club appearance with Falkirk

Paul Dixon marked his birthday with a goal against Linlithgow, and added an assist - sort of - on his 500th club appearance on Saturday.

The Bairns’ left-back sent in the corner which David McMillan converted for a point at Airdrie that kept the Bairns in the hunt for the League One title, but also capped another personal occasion for the defender a year after joining the club.

“I wouldn’t say it was a direct assist from me – I’ll take it though. It eventually came from my corner and their goalie flapped at it and Dave McMillan stuck it in very well.

“Missing out on three is disappointing but it’s probably a good point for us and keeps us in a good position in the league.”

Dixon has been a Bairn for a year and has now hit 500 club games, plus three international caps, over spells at Dundee, Dundee United, Grimsby, Huddersfield and Falkirk. He admits he’s loving his latest chapter in his career, despite last season’s relegation.

He said: “Take the relegation as it was disappointing, but that aside I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at this club. It’s been first class from everyone running it above, to the people behind the scenes, the kit men, wee Bobby Wilson who’s around the club every day, the management staff both in Ray and Daz’s set-up and with Cracks and Lee now – I’ve loved it all.

“We tried our utmost to stay in the league last season and fell narrowly short but we gave it a right good go from the time that I was here and we can be proud of that effort.

“We are in a good position now going forward for the rest of the season – right in the mix.

“Saturday was my 500th game in club football too and I’ve always hoped for a lengthy career. Due to injuries I could probably reached it a bit earlier than now, but I’ve had my fair share.

“It’s here now and I’m really proud of the achievement because not a lot of players can say it. My dad kept an eye on it for me once we became aware a few weeks ago and it’s a proud moment for all my family.

“I’m just proud to have had the career I have had, and am having, and long may it continue until I can’t go any more.”