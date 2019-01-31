Former Hartlepool defender Scott Harrison leaves Falkirk

Falkirk defender Scott Harrison has made a deadline day move out of the Bairns.

He headed south to Spennymoor Town on loan until the end of the season, beforee negotiating a severance to end his time with the Bairns.

The centre back was signed from Hartlepool United in the summer by Paul Hartley.

He has found game time harder to come by in recent weeks, and Ray McKinnon has recruited three defenders who can play centrally - Paul Dixon, William Edjenguele and Ciaran McKenna.

Harrison's departure will not come as a surprise, but leaves just five players from the previous manager's signing spree at the Bairns - Tommy Robson, Demi Petravicius, Patrick Brough, Paul Paton and Leo Fasan.

Falkirk have recruited 11 players this month, and extended a loan deal for Zak Rudden until the end of the season.

Another one player, a forward, was expected to sign before the clock struck midnight and the Bairns later landed Nikolay Todorov.