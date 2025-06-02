Former Falkirk manager Steven Pressley named new Dundee boss as Bairns’ Scottish Premiership opponents gear up for new season.

Steven Pressley has returned to Scottish football management 12 years on from his departure from Falkirk to take on the reigns at Coventry City.

The 51-year-old ex-Bairns, Coventry, Fleetwood and Carlisle boss makes the shock move to Dens Park after leaving his role as head of individual player development at Brentford last week.

Pressley, who represented clubs such as Rangers, Celtic and Hearts in his playing career, was made Falkirk boss in 2010 after acting as Eddie May’s assistant manager. He managed the club when they dropped out of the then-Scottish Premier League after a final day 0-0 draw at Kilmarnock. Afterwards, he led the Bairns in the First Division until his departure, failing to get the club back up.

His new club Dundee have been searching for a successor to Tony Docherty, who was sacked at the conclusion of the Scottish Premiership campaign, with Shaun Maloney and David Healy both linked with the job.

Managing director John Nelms told the club’s official website: “We are delighted to welcome Steven Pressley as the new head coach of Dundee Football Club. Steven has spent the last four years at English Premier League club Brentford and brings with him a shared core value of player development and a rounded approach to winning football.

“Steven will be installing a framework that delivers on the messaging that the senior players and the development players are one effective team. This will bring success to Dundee Football Club on and off the park. Welcome to the club, Steven, and we are looking forward to many successful campaigns.”

The club revealed that Pressley will be cutting short a silver wedding anniversary holiday in the Far East to take on the new job and has already begun work from afar. Dundee also announced the appointment of David Longwell as technical manager in part of a restructure of the football department.

“David comes to us with a long and productive history in the development of players both north and south of the border,” Nelms added. “Player development has always been at the forefront of our club, and with the amount of young emerging talent, it is important that the restructuring of the football department will emphasise this even more.

“Player development has always been at the forefront of our club, and with the amount of young emerging talent, it is important that the restructuring of the football department will emphasise this even more. His main role will be working alongside technical director Gordon Strachan and head coach Steven Pressley to ensure the concentrated development of the individual player. David will also have additional roles within the first-team set-up.”