Former Falkirk FC chairman back on SPFL board

Martin Ritchie was returned to the top table by the 42 member clubs at today’s AGM.

Mr Ritchie has sat at the top of the Bairns boardroom table on two occasions, most recently stepping down in June 2015.

Martin Ritchie. Picture: John Devlin.

He was part of the consortium which rescued the club from provisional liquidation in the late 90s.

At the SPFL AGM he was re-elected to serve on the SPFL Board for the year ahead by the 42 members. There were no changes to the representatives outside of the Premiership.

The SPFL Board includes three Ladbrokes Premiership representatives, two from the Ladbrokes Championship and one covering Ladbrokes League 1 and Ladbrokes League 2.

Elected to serve on the 2018/19 SPFL Board – alongside SPFL Chief Executive Neil Doncaster, Chairman Murdoch MacLennan and independent non-executive director Karyn McCluskey – were Alan Burrows (Motherwell), Peter Lawwell (Celtic), and John Nelms (Dundee) who will represent the top league.

Martin Ritchie. Picture: Lisa Ferguson

Morton’s Warren Hawke and Mr Ritchie will sit for the Championship clubs while the bottom two divisions are represented by Iain Dougan of Stranraer.

Hawke, Ritchie and Dougan all sat on the board last year. Margaret Lang, the current Falkirk chairman, was on the SFA Congress last season.