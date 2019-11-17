Former Falkirk Academy coach sacked as manager of Grimsby Town

League Two Grimsby Town have parted company with Michael Jolley – formerly of Stirling University.

The HSBC banker turned elite coach spent two years working at Stirling University where he was involved in the Falkirk Academy set-up, coaching the likes of Craig Sibbald, Steven Brisbane and Kyle Turnbull.

He also studied a post-graduate diploma at the university while in Scotland.

Jolley has previous coaching experience with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest and holds a FIFA Pro Licence. He began his managerial career in Sweden with Eskilstuna.

He later moved to Grimsby Town but, in a dreadful week for Falkirk-connected coaches he was one of three to be sacked from their positions, along with Steven Pressley at Carlisle and Ray McKinnon at the Bairns.

