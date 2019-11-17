Former Falkirk Academy coach sacked as manager of Grimsby Town

Jolley was born in Sheffield and managed Grimsby for 85 games.
League Two Grimsby Town have parted company with Michael Jolley – formerly of Stirling University.

The HSBC banker turned elite coach spent two years working at Stirling University where he was involved in the Falkirk Academy set-up, coaching the likes of Craig Sibbald, Steven Brisbane and Kyle Turnbull.

He also studied a post-graduate diploma at the university while in Scotland.

Jolley has previous coaching experience with Crystal Palace and Nottingham Forest and holds a FIFA Pro Licence. He began his managerial career in Sweden with Eskilstuna.

He later moved to Grimsby Town but, in a dreadful week for Falkirk-connected coaches he was one of three to be sacked from their positions, along with Steven Pressley at Carlisle and Ray McKinnon at the Bairns.

